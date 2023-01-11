Plummeting gas prices may speed economic recovery, new study says

While gas prices fall to pre-Ukraine war levels, a major new study suggests that this trend is likely to accelerate businesses’ economic recovery and ease inflationary pressure.

The Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) estimates that demand for gas is nearly 20% lower than it might have been.

It is believed that the exceptionally warm winter in Western Europe has played its part in driving prices down.

The CEBR analysis suggests that if wholesale prices over the next year reflect the price in the current forward market there will be no need for the government to subsidise business and household energy costs.

The report says, if this trend does materialise, it should reduce borrowing by at least £13 billion.