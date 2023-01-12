Sunny skies ahead for Meta as social media giant strikes solar deal

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, has signed a deal with bp to receive solar power from a new project the energy giant is currently building in Ohio in the US.

This follows bp’s announcement about the construction of its 134MW Arche solar project in Fulton County, Ohio.

The project is forecast to generate enough clean energy annually to power the equivalent of more than 20,000 homes.

In 2021, Meta, owner of Instagram, WhatsApp and other apps, announced its goal to expand its net zero target to include the company’s value chain in 2030.

At the end of 2021, Mark Zuckerberg’s company said it had contracts in place for more than 7,500MW of solar and wind energy across its global portfolio.

bp America Chairman and President Dave Lawler said: “This agreement shows how companies can create jobs, invest in the US economy and at the same time support net zero ambitions and help the world reduce carbon emissions.”