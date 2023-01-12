Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Octopus Energy sets foot in solar installation market

The company has promised to reduce solar installation times to record levels

Thursday 12 January 2023
Image: Octopus Energy

Octopus Energy has said its engineering arm, Octopus Energy Services, will start offering solar panel installations.

Until now, Octopus Energy Services was installing electric vehicle chargers, air-source heat pumps and smart meters.

The company aims to ramp up the rollout, targeting nearly 5,000 installations this year.

The new service will launch across the Midlands and the South and will expand nationwide within the first year.

John Szymik, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Energy Services, commented: “Given the success we have had in scaling and installing huge swathes of smart, green home energy tech, we are champing at the bit to begin installing the last piece of the puzzle, solar photovoltaic.”

