US greenhouse gas emissions rose last year

Emissions from buildings across the US rose by 6% last year, according to a new report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 12 January 2023
Image: Shutterstock

The US is still falling short of its climate commitments, a major study has found.

Based on preliminary economic activity and energy data, research from Rhodium Group estimates that greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the US slightly increased in 2022, rising 1.3% compared to the previous year.

The authors of the report note that the most significant increase in emissions came from buildings, with emissions up 6% last year.

This was largely due to increased energy consumption for heating in homes, according to the study.

Researchers noted that with the slight increase in emissions last year, the US continues to fall behind in its efforts to meet its target set under the Paris Agreement of reducing its GHG emissions 50-52% below 2005 levels by 2030.

In 2022, emissions reached only 15.5% below 2005 levels – in order to meet the 2025 target of 26-28% below 2005 levels and get back on track for the 2030 Paris goal, the US needs to increase its efforts, the study concluded.

