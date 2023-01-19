Finance & Markets, Top Stories

British Gas to give thousands of customers free £250 credit

Britain’s largest energy supplier has committed £10 million for targeted prepayment customer support

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 19 January 2023
Image: Shutterstock

British Gas has promised to help struggling prepayment customers by offering non-repayable £250 in energy credit amid the cost of living crisis.

The money will be given to those who are struggling to pay their energy bills.

The energy supplier has said it will identify those who are eligible, meaning there will be no need for applications to come through.

The support is part of a new £10 million support announced by the energy giant yesterday.

It has also committed to not remotely switch customers to prepayment meters this winter amid reports claiming that thousands of struggling customers have been moved onto a prepayment meter.

Chris O’Shea, Chief Executive of Centrica, said: “We know that some prepayment customers are self-disconnecting and not coming forward for help so we have reviewed our policies to do more to target support at this group.

“As a responsible business, we are doing all we can to support our customers during this crisis – our work with the British Gas Energy Trust provides grants and money advice services.”

