UK readies six offshore wind farms

The Crown Estate has signed lease agreements for six offshore wind farms that could potentially power seven million homes

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 19 January 2023
Image: Shutterstock

The Crown Estate has signed lease agreements for six new offshore wind projects with the potential to generate around 8GWh of renewable electricity.

That is enough to power more than seven million homes, the manager of the seabed around England, Wales and Northern Ireland has said.

The deals signed by the Crown Estate include companies such as bp, TotalEnergies and Germany’s RWE.

Three of the six projects are located off the North Wales, Cumbria and Lancashire coast and three are located in the North Sea off the Yorkshire and Lincolnshire coast.

Minister for Energy and Climate Graham Stuart said: “These six projects demonstrate how areas across the UK can contribute to ensuring Britain meets its world-leading ambition of deploying up to 50GW of offshore wind by 2030.”

Dan Labbad, Chief Executive Officer of The Crown Estate, said: “The UK’s offshore wind achievements to date are nothing short of remarkable, and this next generation of projects point to an even more exciting and dynamic future.”

