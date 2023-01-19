Business Secretary hit by “outrageous figure” on energy direct debit

The Business Secretary has shared his own experience after facing an “outrageous figure” on his direct debit energy bill payments.

In the House of Commons, SNP MP Drew Hendry asked the Business Secretary whether is considering meeting energy suppliers to discuss why some of them “routinely raise people’s direct debits above the level of the energy that they use and need to pay for”.

Grant Shapps replied: “I actually entirely agree with the honourable gentleman and I have had the experience myself where the energy company just arbitrarily decides to put an outrageous figure into the direct debit, which once you challenge, they will fall back from… if you can get through on the helpline, often.

“I absolutely share his concern.”