Utilidex and Eneco have partnered together to deliver a cloud-based complex billing platform

Utilidex offers a platform that supports all aspects of supplier billing and an intuitive customer portal to support deeper collaboration between energy suppliers and their customers.

In partnership, Utilidex and Eneco have deployed the Utilidex Platform for energy billing, which integrates energy trading and SAP ERP, automatically calculating every energy line item providing the most transparent flex procurement client bill in the UK energy market.

Director and Co-Founder Mike McCloskey said, “Utilidex has really enjoyed working with the Eneco team and learnt a lot. We are very proud to support a specialist supplier of 100% renewable energy for the I&C market in the UK and we look forward to continuing our relationship and supporting Eneco’s ambitious growth plans in the years ahead.”

Head of Eneco Energy Trade in the UK, Nigel McManus said, “With this exciting partnership with Utilidex, Eneco can take a real step forward in the UK market by delivering a quality online billing and data experience for our consuming and generating customers. We see more improvements to come both in terms of transparency and useability of data to support customers on their journey towards carbon reduction and renewable power contracting”.

Drawing on each other’s experiences and collaborating with edenseven to benefit from their years of experience in energy markets, digital transformation and project management, the teams were able to deliver a seamless project and build a long-standing partnership, with more exciting developments in the UK supply business just around the corner.

