Infrastructure, Technology

Poland’s nuclear vision gets Rolls-Royce treatment

Rolls-Royce has signed a memorandum of intent with a Polish industrial group to deploy small modular reactors in the country

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 10 February 2023
Image: Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce has signed a memorandum of intent with Polish industrial group, Industria, to collaborate on the deployment of small modular reactors (SMRs) in Poland.

Industria has selected Rolls-Royce SMR technology to fulfil the zero-emission energy goals of the
Central Hydrogen Cluster in Poland, and as part of their plans to produce 50,000 tonnes of low carbon hydrogen every year.

Tom Samson, Rolls-Royce SMR Chief Executive Officer, said: “Poland is one of the key industrial markets for our factory-built nuclear power plant which provides 470MW of clean, affordable electricity from a sustainable source.

“This partnership has enormous potential and could support thousands of high-skilled, long-term jobs in Poland and the UK – both directly and in the supply chain.”

Cezariusz Lesisz, President of the Board of Industrial Development Agency JSC, commented: “Building new competencies of Polish industry is part of a trend of focusing on energy transition and strengthening our country’s energy security and resilience.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast