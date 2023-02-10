Poland’s nuclear vision gets Rolls-Royce treatment

Rolls-Royce has signed a memorandum of intent with Polish industrial group, Industria, to collaborate on the deployment of small modular reactors (SMRs) in Poland.

Industria has selected Rolls-Royce SMR technology to fulfil the zero-emission energy goals of the

Central Hydrogen Cluster in Poland, and as part of their plans to produce 50,000 tonnes of low carbon hydrogen every year.

Tom Samson, Rolls-Royce SMR Chief Executive Officer, said: “Poland is one of the key industrial markets for our factory-built nuclear power plant which provides 470MW of clean, affordable electricity from a sustainable source.

“This partnership has enormous potential and could support thousands of high-skilled, long-term jobs in Poland and the UK – both directly and in the supply chain.”

Cezariusz Lesisz, President of the Board of Industrial Development Agency JSC, commented: “Building new competencies of Polish industry is part of a trend of focusing on energy transition and strengthening our country’s energy security and resilience.”