Europe smashes new record for battery storage capacity

The European energy storage market has hit an annual record in 2022 for the number of new battery storage units being installed.

LCP Delta’s STOREtrack platform suggests a total of 170 new grid battery storage projects became operational in 2022, adding 1.9GW of new capacity, marking a record rate of growth.

The data shows that 2023 is set to be an even more significant year, with 3.7GW of new capacity forecast to become operational.

The growth in battery storage units has been mainly concentrated in Western Europe, accounting for 82% of the new installations.

The markets in Britain and Ireland remain the largest and most advanced, accounting for 56% of all new European activity since 2018, according to the report.

The average battery capacity for Britain is 42MW, while Ireland‘s is 28MW.

Battery storage trends in Germany and France are also on an upward trajectory, but projects remain smaller in these countries, with the average battery capacity in Germany being 10MW and France being 3MW.

Jon Ferris, Head of Flexibility and Energy Storage at LCP Delta, commented on the analysis of trends in the energy storage market, emphasising the importance of understanding investment deployment, company drivers and project opportunities to stay competitive in a rapidly growing market.