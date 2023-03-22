Council saves enough energy to power 2,400 homes

Stoke-on-Trent City Council has saved enough energy to power 2,400 homes for a year, after partnering with Siemens on a major energy efficiency upgrade.

The project involved decarbonising 11 public buildings, including offices and sports centres, and installing low energy LED lighting, air source heat pumps, and a smart building management system.

The local authority’s efforts to reach national net zero targets by 2050 were also supported by the replacement of natural gas heating systems, which cut emissions equivalent to taking 886 cars off the road.

Faye Bowser, Head of Energy Performance Services at Siemens UK and Ireland, said the project showed how local authorities can cut energy use and address the climate emergency.