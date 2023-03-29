Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Top Stories

‘EU green energy sellers set to face risky ‘merchant exposure’ within next five years’

About 92% of European renewable energy sellers will undergo “transformative merchant exposure”, according to a new report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 29 March 2023
Image: Nigel Jarvis Shutterstock.com

The vast majority of European renewable energy sellers anticipate a significant increase in their exposure to the volatile merchant market over the next five years.

That’s according to the Renewables Industry Survey Report 2023, released this week – the polling found that nearly 26% of the 543 renewable energy sellers surveyed currently operate less than 10% of their portfolios on a subsidy-free basis exposed to price risk.

By 2027, the most common expectation was that 30-50% of portfolios would be exposed to power market risks.

The shift towards open markets is fundamentally changing the risk profile of renewables as a sub-asset class of infrastructure investing.

This has led to a greater focus on risk management, with more than 65% of respondents viewing it as critical to mitigate the ‘holy trinity of renewable risks’ – price, profile, and volume.

The Renewables Industry Survey Report 2023 was conducted by Pexapark and its partners BloombergNEF, Fluence, Act Renewables, EneI X Advisory Services, and AFRY Management Consulting and polled over 1,255 individuals from 65 countries involved in the renewable energy sector.

