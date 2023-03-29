Greenpeace activists in swimwear protesting outside Rishi Sunak’s house

Greenpeace activists dressed in swimming trunks, flip flops, and scuba diving gear have gathered outside Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Grade-II listed manor house in Richmond, Yorkshire to stage a demonstration.

The protest comes in response to reports that Sunak paid for a private upgrade to his local electricity grid to heat a new swimming pool.

This protest takes place just prior to the government’s “Energy Security Day” tomorrow, during which ministers are expected to reveal plans to boost small modular reactors and new fossil fuel projects and accelerate renewable energy investments.

Philip Evans, Greenpeace UK’s Climate Campaigner said: “Sunak must upgrade our outdated grid and clear away other barriers to renewables so we can reap the full benefits of cheap energy from solar and wind, bringing down bills and carbon emissions alike.

“If he refuses, he leaves us stranded without a raft.”

ELN has approached Number 10 for comment.