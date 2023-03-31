UK launches energy bill cut plan for small businesses

The UK government has launched a new campaign aimed at helping businesses, charities and public sector organisations reduce their energy bills.

The campaign is targeted at small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and will offer guidance on how to make savings through simple changes that cost little or nothing.

Suggestions include installing light and heating timers, turning down boiler flow temperature and changing light bulbs.

A new website will provide organisations with simple advice, suggesting a range of actions such as improving visibility of current energy use and upgrading or modifying equipment to help reduce energy consumption.

The initiative follows the launch of last year’s “It All Adds Up” campaign which provided similar advice for households.

The new campaign will also be promoted through partnerships with the British Chambers of Commerce and Federation of Small Business as well as paid advertorial on social media, TV, and radio.

Lord Callanan, the Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, stated that the UK’s commitment to boosting energy efficiency in industry and households remains firm despite falling wholesale energy prices, and encouraged businesses and public sector bodies to access practical advice on how to reduce their energy consumption and increase profits while helping to achieve the country’s critical pledges of reducing demand by 15% and reaching net zero by 2050.