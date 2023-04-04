Vattenfall acquires 765MW in offshore wind projects

Vattenfall is acquiring two offshore wind projects in Denmark that have a total capacity of 765MW of electricity.

The projects have been developed by Peak Wind and Green Nest Partner – with the entire shares of both being transferred to Vattenfall as of the start of April.

Based in Hanstholm and Djursland, they are expected to be finished and ready to go before 2030.

They will join two other Danish offshore wind farms Vattenfall has built that will be connected to the grid by the end of this year and have a total capacity of 344MW.

Ane Mette Lysbech-Kleis from Vattenfall said: “Vattenfall has built and operated offshore wind farms in Denmark for almost two decades and we are today the largest operator of offshore wind in the country.

“Green Nest Partner and Peak Wind have done a very good job of maturing the two coastal projects in close dialogue with local stakeholders. We hope that the projects can be resumed soon and look forward to continuing the journey with our new partners.”