Heat pump cost reductions could be less than expected

Heat pump cost reductions may not happen as quickly as the government hopes, academics warn” says new research

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 4 April 2023
Academics have warned the government that there is slow progress in reducing the cost of heat pumps.

Researchers from the UK Energy Research Centre (UKERC) say there has been “little or no reduction” in domestic heat pump installation costs in the UK over the past decade.

Academics are calling for the UK Government to take action to make low carbon heat affordable, following their research.

Heat pumps are a key part of the government’s plans to decarbonise heat, but the researchers found that while some countries had successfully reduced market growth with lower costs, overall reductions have been modest.

The UKERC study highlights the UK’s poor track record of heat pump deployment and cost reduction.

The government’s Heat and Buildings Strategy aims for reduced costs of 25-50% by 2025 and price parity with gas boilers by 2030, but most forecasts predict a decline of 20-25% by 2030, far short of the government’s ambition.

Researchers argue that a more supportive policy environment is needed to ensure milestones are met and affordability barriers are removed.

Professor Rob Gross, UKERC Director, said: “To realise the low carbon heating transition it is vital that government focuses effort on bringing heat pump costs down.

“Well-designed and sustained policy support will be a critical enabler of deployment growth and price reductions. A key action that could be taken right away is to bring forward the proposed shift of legacy charges from electricity to gas, reducing heat pump operational costs.”

