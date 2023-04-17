Ofgem workers on strike “struggle to pay electricity bills”

Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union members at the energy regulator Ofgem will complete their last day of strike action on Monday amid revelations that many of them are struggling to pay their electricity bills.

The workers at Canary Wharf in London and Commonwealth House in Glasgow have completed four days of strike action over pay, pensions, redundancy payments, and job security.

PCS General Secretary Mark Serwotka stated that “Ofgem staff are trusted to administer vital government programmes, so it’s both shocking and ironic that many of them are struggling to pay their electricity bills.”

He added that one-in-four workers have left Ofgem due to falling pay and that the government‘s spending of £32 million on consultants at Ofgem since the start of the energy crisis is a sign of misplaced priorities.

Serwotka called for meaningful talks with ministers to resolve the dispute.

Ofgem claimed that its pay offer was fair and had been agreed upon with two other unions.

An Ofgem spokesperson told ELN: “This industrial action involves our Delivery and Schemes Directorate and was called by the PCS Union.

“As with any industrial action, we have business continuity plans in place to prioritise work and continue the provision of services to support energy consumers. Where it may take longer than usual to respond to enquiries, we apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.”