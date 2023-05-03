Scotland triples fuel insecurity fund

Scotland‘s Fuel Insecurity Fund has been expanded to provide more tailored support to tens of thousands of households.

First Minister announced in March that the scheme would be tripled to £30 million this year and details have now been revealed about how the additional funding will be used.

This includes £5 million for one-to-one mentoring for households, to be provided by The Wise Group.

Additional funding will also be directed to Advice Direct Scotland, the Fuel Bank Foundation and the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations.

The announcement was made ahead of an anti-poverty summit, which will be held today and will involve people with direct experience of poverty, as well as experts from the public, private and third sectors.

Energy Minister Gillian Martin visited Advice Direct Scotland’s Glasgow headquarters to learn more about how they are supporting people who are struggling to heat their homes.

Martin said that the Fund has been a lifeline for many households and that the Scottish Government wants to support even more people facing unprecedented rises in energy costs.

She criticised the UK Government for failing to take necessary steps to support people and make essential reforms to the energy market.

Conor Forbes, Director of Business Development and Policy at Advice Direct Scotland, said that many Scottish citizens are struggling with the cost of living and energy bills and that it’s important for anyone who is struggling to reach out for support.