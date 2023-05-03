Smart energy grid to be installed at UK university

Researchers in the University of Nottingham’s Faculty of Engineering have received £2 million in funding for a smart energy grid project.

The project will create a unique DC microgrid that utilises multiple energy storage technologies to help achieve net zero.

The microgrid will use multiple photovoltaic solar panels stored either in batteries or via an electrolyser and converted to hydrogen that is stored.

Professor Pat Wheeler, Head of the PEMC Research Group at the University of Nottingham, said the project was a step towards greener buildings.

The microgrid will be installed between the Power Electronics, Machines and Control and Research Acceleration and Demonstration buildings on Jubilee Campus.

Funded by Research England through the UKRPIF: Net Zero pilot initiative, the Future Energy Efficiency with DC Microgrid Technologies (FEED-MT) project will help reduce the site’s energy bill and enable testing activities to achieve net zero.