Efficiency & Environment

Smart energy grid to be installed at UK university

The University of Nottingham has received £2 million in funding to create a smart energy grid that will reduce energy bills

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 3 May 2023
Image: University of Nottingham

Researchers in the University of Nottingham’s Faculty of Engineering have received £2 million in funding for a smart energy grid project.

The project will create a unique DC microgrid that utilises multiple energy storage technologies to help achieve net zero.

The microgrid will use multiple photovoltaic solar panels stored either in batteries or via an electrolyser and converted to hydrogen that is stored.

Professor Pat Wheeler, Head of the PEMC Research Group at the University of Nottingham, said the project was a step towards greener buildings.

The microgrid will be installed between the Power Electronics, Machines and Control and Research Acceleration and Demonstration buildings on Jubilee Campus.

Funded by Research England through the UKRPIF: Net Zero pilot initiative, the Future Energy Efficiency with DC Microgrid Technologies (FEED-MT) project will help reduce the site’s energy bill and enable testing activities to achieve net zero.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast