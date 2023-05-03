Ofgem drives up energy industry standards for better customer service

Ofgem is proposing new regulations that will make it simpler for vulnerable customers to contact their supplier, obtain timely resolutions to their queries and receive support if they are struggling to pay their bills.

This is part of a new initiative to enhance customer service standards within the energy sector.

Recent data from Ofgem and Citizens Advice’s Consumer Perceptions of the Energy Market survey indicates that customer satisfaction with energy suppliers’ customer service has dropped from 74% in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 66% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

An initial consultation is expected to begin with consumer groups and suppliers, with more formal recommendations expected to be in place before winter.

Under the new rules, energy suppliers will be compelled to provide dedicated phone lines for vulnerable households.

Jemma Baker, Deputy Director for Future Retail for Ofgem, stated that suppliers must treat customers fairly, particularly those who are vulnerable and that all customers should have access to the same standards of support, regardless of which supplier they are with.

Baker emphasised the importance of ensuring that vulnerable consumers, including those on the Priority Services Register, have access to essential information when they need it.