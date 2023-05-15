Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Relief in sight as energy bills set to fall in six weeks, says Energy Secretary

Energy Secretary Grant Shapps has stated that wholesale energy prices are returning to normal levels

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 15 May 2023
Image: STUDIOMAX / Shutterstock

Despite wholesale energy prices falling for several months, energy bills for households may soon ease up.

The Covid-19 pandemic and Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine led to an energy crisis last summer, resulting in high bills and adding to the cost of living crisis.

The government launched the Energy Bill Relief Scheme, which ended in March but did not prevent bills from going up further.

While wholesale prices are returning to normal levels, people have not seen any benefit from it.

Energy Secretary, Grant Shapps, said on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show that in about six weeks, the reduction in wholesale prices will begin to affect electricity bills, offering a glimmer of hope for households.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast