Relief in sight as energy bills set to fall in six weeks, says Energy Secretary

Despite wholesale energy prices falling for several months, energy bills for households may soon ease up.

The Covid-19 pandemic and Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine led to an energy crisis last summer, resulting in high bills and adding to the cost of living crisis.

The government launched the Energy Bill Relief Scheme, which ended in March but did not prevent bills from going up further.

While wholesale prices are returning to normal levels, people have not seen any benefit from it.

Energy Secretary, Grant Shapps, said on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show that in about six weeks, the reduction in wholesale prices will begin to affect electricity bills, offering a glimmer of hope for households.