Ofgem designated to lead Great British Insulation Scheme

The Department of Energy Security and Net Zero has officially designated Ofgem as the administrator of the Great British Insulation Scheme.

The department has released a draft guidance document for public consultation on the administration of the scheme.

Previously known as ‘ECO+’ during its consultation phase in November 2022, the Great British Insulation Scheme aims to help thousands of people across the UK to better insulate their homes.

The scheme’s draft delivery guidance has been made available for stakeholders and interested parties to examine and provide their insights.

It is anticipated that a finalised version of the Great British Insulation Scheme Delivery Guidance will be published in the autumn of 2023, incorporating any changes deemed necessary based on the feedback received during the consultation period.