Electrifying surge in EV leasing

Leasing enquires for new EVs have increased by 32%, according to a report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 17 May 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Leasing inquiries for electric vehicles (EVs) have surged by 32% from the fourth quarter of last year to the first quarter of 2023.

That’s according to Leasing.com. which suggests that leasing enables motorists to save an average of £4,834 compared to purchasing an equivalent new EV.

Household budget management during the current economic conditions has motivated customers to extend their lease agreements and choose more affordable EV models.

Despite economic challenges, the appeal of EVs remains strong and consumers are increasingly turning to online leasing platforms to secure significant savings on their next EVs.

