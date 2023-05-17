UK’s fusion energy programme gains momentum

The UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) has partnered with Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform to develop a fusion energy plant.

Fusion energy harnesses the same processes that power the sun and stars.

The collaboration aims to demonstrate the production of safe, virtually limitless energy through UKAEA’s Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production (STEP) programme.

Using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, the UKAEA plans to create a concept design of a spherical tokamak by 2024, paving the way for a prototype fusion energy plant capable of supplying electricity to the national grid.

The platform will provide a centralised source of information, enabling improved connection and management of the plant’s entire life cycle.

The platform is designed to help mitigate bottlenecks, risks and delays, ultimately enhancing confidence in project delivery.

Chris Waldon, Delivery Director of the STEP programme, highlighted the challenge of managing vast amounts of engineering design data and expressed enthusiasm for working with Dassault Systèmes to develop the virtual twin of the fusion plant’s design.