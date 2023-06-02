Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Government rejects proposal to increase floating offshore wind capacity target

Officials stated that further targets beyond 2030 should be considered carefully to account for the development of emerging technologies

Big Zero Show 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 2 June 2023
The Hywind Scotland floating wind farm. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia - Equino

The UK Government has declined a recommendation to raise the target for floating wind capacity.

In response to the report “Floating offshore wind in Wales” by the Welsh Affairs Committee, the government expressed its intention to build upon the UK’s current status as the world leader in floating wind capacity.

While the committee welcomed the government’s dedication to floating offshore wind and its plans for deployment, it suggested the development of further targets beyond 2030 to provide greater certainty to the industry.

However, the government rejected this proposal, emphasising the need to carefully monitor the progress of emerging technologies.

The UK Government’s ambition to deploy up to 5GW of floating offshore wind by 2030 was outlined in the British Energy Security Strategy.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast