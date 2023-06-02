Government rejects proposal to increase floating offshore wind capacity target

The UK Government has declined a recommendation to raise the target for floating wind capacity.

In response to the report “Floating offshore wind in Wales” by the Welsh Affairs Committee, the government expressed its intention to build upon the UK’s current status as the world leader in floating wind capacity.

While the committee welcomed the government’s dedication to floating offshore wind and its plans for deployment, it suggested the development of further targets beyond 2030 to provide greater certainty to the industry.

However, the government rejected this proposal, emphasising the need to carefully monitor the progress of emerging technologies.

The UK Government’s ambition to deploy up to 5GW of floating offshore wind by 2030 was outlined in the British Energy Security Strategy.