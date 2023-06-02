Efficiency & Environment

Anglian Water unleashes wastewater-to-wheels project for greener roads

Anglian Water has launched a partnership to produce hydrogen from wastewater, aiming to reduce carbon emissions in the water recycling process

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 2 June 2023
Image: Anglian Water

Anglian Water has partnered with hydrogen infrastructure company Element 2 to produce hydrogen from wastewater for use in vehicles, aiming to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in water recycling.

As part of the Triple Carbon Reduction Project, funded through Ofwat’s Water Breakthrough Challenge, Anglian Water will deploy an electrolyser system at its Cambridge sewage recycling plant.

This system will extract hydrogen and oxygen from wastewater, with the hydrogen being converted into a fuel suitable for use in hydrogen vehicles.

Element 2 will purchase the hydrogen and supply it to its refuelling station network, accelerating the decarbonisation of trucks and commercial vehicles.

The electrolyser system is expected to generate up to 91 kilograms of fuel cell-grade hydrogen per day starting next month.

