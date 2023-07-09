Shapps and Kerry lead climate summit at Windsor Castle

Top financiers and philanthropists are gathering in Windsor today for a Climate Finance Mobilisation Forum, aimed at recognising and encouraging efforts to increase support for emerging and developing economies in their transition to net zero.

The event, hosted by Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, is convened as part of President Biden’s visit to the UK.

Following the forum, participants will travel to Windsor Castle to discuss the conclusions of the discussion with His Majesty The King and the US President.

Organisations are urged to present examples of recent activities and new investments that drive climate action, harnessing the environmental, economic, security and social benefits it brings.

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps said: “The scale of this transition requires trillions in private investment in addition to the public funds we are spending.

“Today is about uniting with our US allies and key enablers, using this world-leading expertise for the benefit of not just our own economies but those that will be most affected by climate change impacts – updating The King and President on what we’re doing to set us all on a path to net zero and greater climate resilience by unlocking private investment.

“Building on the US-UK Atlantic Declaration, today isn’t just about cutting emissions, it’s also supporting countries to achieve a secure, cheaper and home-grown energy system – to grow their economy and create jobs.”

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said: “The climate crisis is here. It’s caused by the unabated burning of fossil fuels, and it’s going to get worse without action.

“No government can solve this crisis by itself. We need to work together with the private sector and philanthropy to speed up the net zero, resilient transition.”