New Energy Secretary faces Energy Bill challenge

Claire Coutinho, the newly appointed Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary, is poised to encounter a series of challenges during her tenure, with a significant test awaiting her in the House of Commons this week.

The government’s Energy Bill is scheduled for its final stages in the Commons on Tuesday, and it has generated substantial debate and proposed amendments.

Chris Skidmore has tabled eight amendments, encompassing a wide spectrum of energy-related topics, including a ban on new coal mines, the cessation of electricity production from coal starting in January 2025 and the incorporation of the 2035 target for decarbonising the UK’s electricity supply into law.

Furthermore, Alok Sharma, the COP26 President and former Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary Simon Clarke have put forth an amendment aimed at removing obstacles hindering onshore wind development.

Later this week, the House of Commons Energy Security and Net Zero Committee is set to convene a session focused on winter preparations.

During the upcoming session, experts and leading energy suppliers will convene to evaluate the government and industry’s readiness for the approaching winter, with a specific focus on their capacity to assist customers amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.