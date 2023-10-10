UK’s wind power leads the way in capacity

UK wind power boasts an impressive 29GW of installed capacity.

In the latest Electric Insights report by Drax, the state of Britain’s power landscape has been unveiled, and it’s a tale of wind power’s triumph.

UK wind capacity has become the biggest among all power station types.

This puts Britain among just five countries leading in wind capacity, according to the report.

For more than a century, fossil fuels dominated Britain’s electricity system, but wind power has now surpassed them all.

Gas had held the throne as Britain’s largest power source for a decade, preceded by coal’s reign since the Victorian era.

However, coal’s capacity dwindled over the last twelve years, dropping from 28GW to just 2GW.

In contrast, wind capacity tripled over the past decade.

Currently, Britain’s wind capacity is equally split between onshore (14.1GW) and offshore (13.8GW) farms, with the majority of investments coming from pension funds and institutional investors.