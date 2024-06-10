Grease rescue: 2.5m litres diverted from North West sewers

United Utilities has announced a milestone in their efforts to manage sewer systems in the North West.

Over 2.5 million litres of cooking fats, oils and grease (FOG) have been diverted from drains across the region, potentially preventing blockages and environmental issues.

The company worked with thousands of food service establishments to provide guidance on grease disposal methods, including the installation of grease traps.

This initiative aims to reduce sewage spills and maintain cleaner rivers. United Utilities partnered with Environmental Compliance and Services (ECAS) for inspections, and a long-term collaboration has been established.