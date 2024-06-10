Login
Water & WasteWater Markets

Grease rescue: 2.5m litres diverted from North West sewers

United Utilities has diverted 2.5 million litres of fats, oils and grease from North West sewers, preventing potential blockages and environmental pollution
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
06/10/2024 10:45 AM
United Utilities completes £164m rebuild of wastewater treatment plant
Image: Casimiro PT/ Shutterstock
United Utilities has announced a milestone in their efforts to manage sewer systems in the North West.

Over 2.5 million litres of cooking fats, oils and grease (FOG) have been diverted from drains across the region, potentially preventing blockages and environmental issues.

The company worked with thousands of food service establishments to provide guidance on grease disposal methods, including the installation of grease traps.

This initiative aims to reduce sewage spills and maintain cleaner rivers. United Utilities partnered with Environmental Compliance and Services (ECAS) for inspections, and a long-term collaboration has been established.

