TotalEnergies signs agreement for green hydrogen supply

TotalEnergies and Air Products have entered an agreement aimed at decarbonising European refineries.

The deal, signed for a 15-year term, will involve Air Products supplying 70,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually to TotalEnergies’ Northern European refineries starting from 2030.

This follows TotalEnergies’ call for tenders in 2023 for the supply of 500,000 tonnes per year of green hydrogen to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Under the agreement, Air Products will deliver green hydrogen directly to TotalEnergies’ refineries, resulting in the avoidance of approximately 700,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Additionally, TotalEnergies and Air Products have signed a memorandum of understanding for the supply of renewable power.

The first Power Purchase Agreement involves 150MW of solar power from a project in Texas, with plans to explore additional opportunities in the UK, Poland and France.

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies, said: “Once again, we demonstrate our capacity to pioneer the energy transition and contribute to the emergence of a green hydrogen industry by offering long term contracts with our six refineries and two biorefineries in Europe.

“We are also happy to extend our partnership with Air Products by becoming ourselves a supplier of green power to Air Products and contributing to Air Products’ own decarbonisation roadmap.”