Durham leads charge in geothermal energy

Durham University has unveiled plans to establish the National Geothermal Centre (NGC).

In collaboration with the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC), SHIFT Geothermal and with support from The Reece Foundation, the centre aims to drive research, innovation and policy reform in the geothermal sector.

Geothermal energy harnesses the Earth’s heat, offering a secure, ultra low carbon energy source that is widely accessible across the UK.

The NGC will leverage Durham University’s pioneering research from the Durham Energy Institute to accelerate the adoption of geothermal heat and electricity within the renewable energy mix.

Professor Jon Gluyas, Department of Earth Sciences, Ørsted/Ikon Chair in Geoenergy, Carbon Capture & Storage, said: “Harnessing the UK’s geothermal resource will help us meet international carbon reduction targets, as we strive to make secure energy supplies and deliver our own destiny as an energy-independent nation.

“Coupled with the use of wind, solar, other renewable, sustainable energies as well as carbon capture and storage technologies, geothermal energy will enable the UK to once again become world renown in energy and this time in sustainable green energy.”