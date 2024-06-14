Hull’s £250m hydrogen plant gets green light

Plans for a £250 million green hydrogen production facility in Hull have been approved by the East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Meld Energy, the developer, will construct the 100-megawatt facility at Saltend Chemicals Park.

The new facility will produce green hydrogen through electrolysis, using renewable electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen.

This process will help meet up to 30% of Saltend Chemicals Park’s hydrogen demand, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 125,000 tonnes annually.

Saltend Chemicals Park hosts several major chemical businesses, including BP Petrochemicals Technology, Vivergo Fuels, Yara, Mitsubishi Chemicals UK, Ineos, Air Products and Triton Power station.

Meld Energy has also submitted a bid for funding from the government’s Hydrogen Production Business Model, with successful schemes to be announced later this year.

The government aims to support up to 875 megawatts of hydrogen production.

The Humber region is the UK’s largest industrial emitter of carbon dioxide, making it a prime location for hydrogen production.

Cleaner fuels are vital for the region’s decarbonisation efforts and will boost the local economy by securing jobs and encouraging investment.

Meld Energy’s Chief Executive Officer Chris Smith commented: “Our Saltend Chemicals Park project will enable decarbonisation for our customers on the park and sets the baseline for accelerating and reducing the cost of the energy transition.”