INEOS to power operations with new US solar project

INEOS Olefins & Polymers USA and NextEra Energy Resources have commenced the INEOS Hickerson Solar project, a 310MW solar initiative located in Bosque County, Texas.

This development follows the signing of a renewable power purchase agreement with NextEra Energy Resources, a producer of renewable energy from wind and solar sources.

The INEOS Hickerson Solar project will be built, owned and operated by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources.

The energy generated by this project will supply the net purchased electricity needs for all 14 of INEOS O&P USA’s manufacturing, fractionation and storage facilities in the US.

Producing 730,000 megawatt-hours of clean energy annually, equivalent to the electricity consumption of over 68,000 homes, the project is set to cut greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 310,000 tonnes per year.