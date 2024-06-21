Login
Energy MarketsRenewable Energy

INEOS to power operations with new US solar project

INEOS and NextEra Energy have begun work on the Hickerson Solar project, aiming to reduce carbon emissions and provide renewable energy for INEOS O&P US facilities
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
06/21/2024 5:58 AM
INEOS to power operations with new US solar project
Image: INEOS
INEOS Olefins & Polymers USA and NextEra Energy Resources have commenced the INEOS Hickerson Solar project, a 310MW solar initiative located in Bosque County, Texas.

This development follows the signing of a renewable power purchase agreement with NextEra Energy Resources, a producer of renewable energy from wind and solar sources.

The INEOS Hickerson Solar project will be built, owned and operated by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources.

The energy generated by this project will supply the net purchased electricity needs for all 14 of INEOS O&P USA’s manufacturing, fractionation and storage facilities in the US.

Producing 730,000 megawatt-hours of clean energy annually, equivalent to the electricity consumption of over 68,000 homes, the project is set to cut greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 310,000 tonnes per year.

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

