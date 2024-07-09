Tata talks bring hope for steel jobs

The government‘s immediate talks with Tata Steel have sparked optimism regarding the future of steel production in Wales, notably at Tata’s Port Talbot facility, where thousands of jobs are under threat.

In January, Tata Steel announced the closure of two blast furnaces at its Port Talbot facility as part of a strategic restructuring plan.

This move is aimed at transitioning towards a more sustainable, environmentally friendly steel production model, according to the company.

The restructuring could lead to the loss of up to 2,800 jobs, affecting approximately 2,500 positions within the next 18 months.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer met with First Minister Vaughan Gething to address the impending crisis.

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham has welcomed the talks as a positive step forward, emphasising the urgency for Tata to reconsider its plans in light of available additional investment.

Sharon Graham said: “Labour’s immediate commencement of talks with Tata about its UK operations offers fresh hope for steelmaking in Wales.

“But make no mistake, time is of the essence – under Tata’s current plans 2,800 steelworkers could lose their jobs in a few short weeks.

“The extra investment that Unite secured is now available and Tata needs to think again. Now we will fight for a deal with real job guarantees which ensures Welsh steelmaking has a successful future.”