Application submitted for 1.5GW pumped storage hydro project in Scotland

ILI Group has submitted a planning application to the Scottish Government for a 1.5GW pumped storage hydro project at Balliemeanoch in Argyll & Bute.

The project aims to enhance the UK’s renewable energy infrastructure, potentially providing power to 4.5 million homes and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 200 million tonnes over its lifetime.

The expected connection date is 2031.

The Balliemeanoch project will feature a new headpond at Loch Awe, with a storage capacity of 58 million cubic metres of water.

The construction investment is projected to be between £1.5 and £2 billion, creating up to 1,000 construction jobs at its peak.

ILI Group has engaged AECOM as technical consultants for the project.

The company recently sold its Loch na Cathrach project to Statkraft, underlining the importance of pumped storage hydro in the UK’s energy future.

Mark Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of ILI Group, said: “The recent UK Government‘s consultation on long duration energy storage underscores the need for a robust policy framework to support these projects.

“The proposed cap and floor investment framework will be crucial in overcoming investment barriers, ensuring that Scotland can deploy significant storage capacity to meet our net zero targets.”