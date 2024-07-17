Net Hero Podcast – Put away your ideological prejudices !

Put your prejudices away and help a common goal.

That’s the advice from Bob Ward, Policy Director at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment. He was my guest this week as we worked through the challenges facing the new Labour government.

But Bob pointed out how polarised views, backing one technology at the expense of another, would be detrimental to net zero; we discussed the importance of wind and nuclear and carbon capture and synthetic fuels! He also provided great expert opinion on the funding and policy signals needed from Kier Starmer’s Labour, to bring investment from the private sector on board.

Also in this episode we feature two of the Big Zero Show speakers Economist Vicky Pryce and Emissions expert Nick Molden, who spoke at our lectures and touched on policy signals needed.

