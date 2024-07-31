Energy Secretary chairs first Energy Mission Board

The Energy Secretary has chaired the first meeting of the Energy Mission Board, which aims to ensure Britain achieves clean energy by 2030 and progresses towards net zero.

The board will focus on accelerating investment in British clean energy and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

The government has announced a record £1.5 billion budget for this year’s renewables auction to support the rollout of clean energy.

This follows recent actions to lift the ban on onshore wind, unblock solar projects, and launch a partnership with Great British Energy.

The Energy Secretary emphasised that the board will play a crucial role in meeting the UK’s clean energy goals, protecting consumers and supporting job creation.

The Onshore Wind Taskforce, also meeting for the first time, will work to increase onshore wind capacity.

The new Mission Control, led by Chris Stark, will further support the transition to clean energy.

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband said: ”In an unstable world, the best way to boost our energy security and protect billpayers permanently is to speed up the transition away from fossil fuels and towards homegrown energy – making Britain a clean energy superpower.

“As we move forward, our Mission Board will keep a laser focus across government on delivering clean, cheap energy to homes and businesses – but also on driving economic growth and creating skilled jobs right across the country.”