Uber and BYD charge ahead with new EV Deal

Uber and BYD have partnered to add 100,000 new BYD electric vehicles (EVs) to the Uber platform.

This multi-year agreement aims to initially focus on Europe and Latin America, with plans to expand to the Middle East, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The collaboration will offer Uber drivers access to competitive pricing and financing for BYD vehicles.

This initiative seeks to reduce the total cost of EV ownership for Uber drivers and promote the adoption of EVs globally.

To support drivers transitioning to EVs, the partnership may include discounts on charging, vehicle maintenance and insurance, as well as financing and lease options.

Uber and BYD will also work together on future autonomous-capable vehicles to be used on the Uber platform.

Dara Khosrowshahi, Chie Executive Officer of Uber, said: “As the largest global agreement of its kind, we’re thrilled about the benefits this partnership will deliver for drivers, riders and cities.”

Chuanfu Wang, Chairman and President of BYD, commented: “Uber and BYD share a commitment to innovate towards a cleaner, greener world and I am excited to work together towards that future.”