Gas tops UK electricity generation in July

In July, Britain generated 24.1% of its electricity from gas, making it the largest source of power generation for the month.

Wind power was the second largest source, providing 21.3% of the total electricity.

According to the electricity system operator, zero carbon sources supplied 47% of the electricity, with a peak of 88% on 4th July at 12:30pm.

The carbon intensity of electricity generation was at its lowest at 28gCO2/kWh on 4th July at 2pm.

Coal accounted for just 0.5% of the total electricity, allowing for 128 hours without coal.

The peak demand for electricity occurred on 15 July at 5pm.