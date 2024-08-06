UK EV sales up 18.8% but still lag behind targets

Battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales rose by 18.8% in July, reaching an 18.5% share of new car registrations.

Despite this growth, BEV adoption is behind the required targets.

In July, the UK’s new car market grew by 2.5%, with 147,517 new cars registered, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

This was the best July performance since 2020.

Electrified vehicles made up 42.0% of new registrations. Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) saw a 31.4% rise, capturing 14.5% of the market.

Plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) grew by 12.4%, holding 8.9% of registrations. BEVs accounted for 16.8% of the market year-to-date.

The outlook for 2024 now forecasts 1.968 million new car registrations, with BEVs expected to make up 18.5% of the market, down from the earlier prediction of 19.8%.

This adjustment reflects slower progress in the transition to zero-emission vehicles.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “Two years of new car market growth against a backdrop of a turbulent economy is testament to the sector’s resilience and the attractiveness of the deals on offer.

“Weakening private retail demand, however, particularly for EVs and despite generous manufacturer discounts, is the over-riding concern.

“More people than ever are buying and driving EVs but we still need the pace of change to quicken, else the UK’s climate change ambitions are threatened and manufacturers’ ability to hit regulated EV targets are at risk.

“Achieving market transition at the pace demanded requires greater support for consumers and, with the all-important new numberplate month of September beckoning, action on incentives and infrastructure is needed now.”