Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsIndustry News

Flagship Energy’s Tejal Shah Energy Markets Update – 9th August 2024

Tejal Shah, Head of Trading & Risk at Flagship Energy provides a market update
Jessica Woolls
08/09/2024 9:38 AM
0 0
0
Flagship Energy’s Tejal Shah Energy Markets Update – 24th April 2024
0
Shares

Volatility has continued in the European and UK gas markets this week. Although they opened the week lower, reversing some of the previous week’s gains due to a selloff in the global equity markets and with no further escalation seen in the Middle East, prices have crept up with the market citing renewed Russian gas concern. Reports of clashes near the Russian town of Sudzha where Russian gas flows into Ukraine has caused the front month gas contract on the NBP to move up as much as 4%. It is still unconfirmed whether Ukraine have captured the gas measuring facility or not. Ukraine’s gas transmission operator has however confirmed transit flows via Sudzha appear to stable without any changes. Regardless the news of clashes in the region has been enough to spook an already anxious market. The agreement on Russian gas transit to Europe through Ukraine expires in 2024, and Ukraine has said it has no intention of extending it or concluding a new deal.

This is a featured post.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Jessica Woolls

Jessica Woolls

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.