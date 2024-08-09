West Burton B gas-fired power station changes hands

West Burton Energy (WBE) and EIG have finalised the sale of West Burton B Power Station in Nottinghamshire, England to TotalEnergies.

In June, Energy Live News reported that TotalEnergies signed an agreement with EIG, a global energy sector investment fund, to acquire the West Burton B gas power station.

The acquisition, valued at £450 million, includes a full 100% stake in WBE, the company operating the plant.

West Burton B, commissioned in 2013, houses three combined cycle gas turbines with a total capacity of 1.3GW, supplying electricity to approximately 1.8 million homes.

In 2018, a 49MW battery storage system was also added to the facility.

The transaction was completed on 9th August 2024, following the satisfaction of all conditions outlined in the agreement signed on 5th June 2024.

In addition to the sale, EIG, along with the current management team, has launched a new battery storage platform.

This initiative aims to advance development projects in the UK, including sites at Thorpe Marsh and West Burton C.

Further details regarding this new platform are expected to be announced in the near future.