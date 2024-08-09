Port of Aberdeen sets sail for green power

The construction of Scotland’s largest commercial shore power system has started at Port of Aberdeen.

The £4 million project will deliver clean electricity to vessels at seven berths, with the first power expected by March 2025.

The ‘Shore Power in Operation’ project, supported by the Department for Transport’s Zero Emissions Vessels and Infrastructure competition, is one of the UK’s first such initiatives.

The system, installed by PowerCon, will enable vessels to use electricity from the grid while berthed, significantly reducing emissions and noise.

This enables vessels to turn off their main and auxiliary engines while docked, cutting their carbon emissions by over 80% compared to marine gas oil and reducing particulates, nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulphur oxides (SOx) and noise.

The project involves a partnership of technology and engineering experts, universities and public sector bodies.

It will assess both land and vessel-side infrastructure, along with commercial and socio-economic impacts.

Port of Aberdeen is investing £55 million over the next decade to achieve net zero by 2040.

Maritime Minister Mike Kane said: “Decarbonising shipping is crucial to our plans of creating more sustainable jobs and a cleaner environment.”

Peter Selway, Shore Power Specialist, PowerCon, said: “Aberdeen is at the forefront of renewable and sustainable energy initiatives.

“We hope this project will provide substantial commercial and environmental benefits for the port, its surrounding wildlife and the local community.”