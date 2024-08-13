Celtic Sea wind plan to power 4.5m UK homes unveiled

The Electricity System Operator (ESO) has revealed a proposed network design to connect up to 4.5GW of floating offshore wind energy from the Celtic Sea to the South Wales and South West England electricity grid.

This design, part of a larger initiative to enhance the UK’s renewable energy capacity, could provide enough power for over four million homes.

The plan includes three connections from the offshore wind farms, with two directed into South Wales and one into South West England.

The connections will use high voltage direct current (HVDC) and high voltage alternating current (HVAC) technologies, aiming to optimise the use of existing infrastructure and minimise environmental impact.

This proposal aligns with The Crown Estate’s efforts to develop floating offshore wind power in the Celtic Sea, which is expected to create significant economic opportunities and contribute to the UK’s green industrial goals.

ESO’s Director of Strategic Energy Planning and Chief Engineer Julian Leslie said: “Offshore wind is vital to achieving the government’s target for clean power by 2030, sustaining energy security and achieving net zero by 2050, so it is a really positive development that this is the first time an offshore wind leasing round will have been launched with a recommended high level network design in place.”