Generation Net Zero Renewable Energy

UK pension fund teams up for wind farm

Railpen and GreenPower are collaborating on the Barachander wind farm in North Argyll, aiming to add 66MW to their renewable energy portfolio
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
08/13/2024 9:04 AM

Image: GreenPower
Railpen, a major UK pension fund, and GreenPower, a Scottish renewable energy firm, are teaming up to develop the Barachander wind farm in North Argyll.

The project will add approximately 66MW of wind power to their joint portfolio, which already includes the Carraig Gheal Wind Farm.

The Barachander wind farm is currently in the pre-planning stage with plans to submit a formal application later this year.

This new venture aligns with Railpen’s goal of achieving net zero by 2050 and supports its aim to provide energy for over 250,000 homes.

Tim Grimstone, Investment Manager at Railpen, added: “Barachander represents an attractive opportunity to participate in the development of a significant onshore wind project, adding to our existing portfolio of renewable energy assets in the UK.”

Rob Forrest, GreenPower Chief Executive Officer said: “Our partnership with Railpen is a very positive one, and it is brilliant that our own independent Scottish company and the country’s railway workers can combine our resources in this way, to not just create new green energy, but to make a difference to people locally and nationally.”

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis



