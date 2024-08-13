Ofgem clears business energy supplier after probe

Ofgem has revoked a provisional order placed on Maxen Power Supply Ltd after the company met the conditions to comply with its regulatory obligations.

The order, issued in May 2024, was originally put in place due to concerns that Maxen Power might have been breaching Standard Licence Conditions related to its gas and electricity supply operations.

The regulator’s investigation, which began in November 2023, focused on issues with Maxen Power’s Change of Tenancy process and the behaviour of third-party intermediaries acting on its behalf.

Ofgem’s concerns included the potential risks customers faced during the tenancy change process and reports of misleading practices by intermediaries.

Maxen Power was required to take specific actions to improve its compliance, including stopping the onboarding of new customers and undergoing an independent audit.

After meeting these conditions by July 2024, Ofgem decided that the provisional order was no longer necessary and officially revoked it on 7th August 2024.

Ofgem said: “The authority is satisfied that Maxen Power Supply Ltd have taken the steps necessary in order to comply with the requirements set out within the provisional order.”

The regulator said it will continue to monitor the company to ensure it remains in compliance with its licence conditions.