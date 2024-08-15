RAF fuels up for a greener flight

Aircraft technicians at IX (B) Squadron RAF Lossiemouth working on Typhoon Aircraft. Imagery taken on the 22nd June 2022. Image: RAF

The Royal Air Force (RAF) has started using a combination of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and conventional jet fuel in its aircraft.

SAF is made from renewable sources like plant oils and waste products.

This blend can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 80% compared to traditional jet fuel.

This new approach is being implemented at RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland, where various aircraft, including Typhoons, are now flying with this fuel blend.

The introduction of SAF is part of the Ministry of Defence’s effort to lower carbon emissions.

From November 2023 to February 2024, four million litres of SAF blend were supplied, with an additional 5.15 million litres expected by October 2024.

Group Captain Sarah Brewin, Station Commander, RAF Lossiemouth, said: “By integrating sustainable practices into our operations, we are not only enhancing our ability to protect the nation and deliver excellence on operations but also contributing to a more sustainable future for generations to come.”