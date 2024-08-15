BREAKING

Energy MarketsFinanceTop Stories

Councils warn as support fund ends

Most local authorities warn they won’t be able to offer extra welfar support once the Household Support Fund expires, even as demand for assistance is expected to rise
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
08/15/2024 12:07 PM
Landlords face EPC crackdown
Image: Shutterstock
The Local Government Association (LGA) has reported that many councils will be unable to provide additional local welfare support when the Household Support Fund ends in September.

According to a recent survey, nearly 60% of councils said they would not have the resources to offer extra aid if the fund is discontinued.

More than four in five councils anticipate a rise in demand for welfare support during the winter.

The Household Support Fund is used to assist those struggling with essentials like food and bills.

Its planned end is raising concerns about a possible increase in hardship for vulnerable residents.

The LGA is calling for an extension of the fund for at least six months to ensure continued support.

Councils are also advocating for a longer term solution beyond March 2025, which would include more flexible and preventative measures.

Councillor Pete Marland, Chair of the LGA’s Economy and Resources Board, said: “As our survey shows, services including grants for energy and food, supplying essential furniture and white goods, paying for energy efficiency improvements, funding food banks, offering food vouchers for children during school holidays and employment and financial advice are all at risk of being lost and irreplaceable.

“We are approaching another cliff-edge before the current fund runs out and we urge the government to urgently extend this for at least another six months, to help support those most affected through the winter when energy bills, in particular, are expected to be higher.”

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

