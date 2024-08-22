New rules set to streamline UK grid connections

The energy regulator has announced its decision to support the implementation of transitional arrangements in the electricity connections process, following requests from the National Grid Electricity System Operator (NGESO) and the three Great Britain Transmission Owners (TOs).

These arrangements are intended to bridge the gap between the current system and a proposed reformed process.

The decision follows substantial reforms to the electricity connections regime.

Ofgem has opted to support “option 2,” which introduces a transitional offer approach, as an intermediary step for customers during this period.

Under the transitional arrangements, connection offers will provide less detail than standard full connection offers, reflecting the need for flexibility as the new process is developed.

This approach is intended to prevent the inefficient use of resources and reduce the risk of confusion for customers, particularly as the existing queue for connections is already extensive.

The transitional offers will apply to new directly connected applications made from 2nd September 2024, with fallback terms in place should the reformed process be delayed or rejected.

These measures are part of a broader effort by Ofgem to ensure a smooth transition to a reformed electricity connections process.